FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Stock Price Down 15.2%

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) fell 15.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.28. 95,509 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 388,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCEL. ValuEngine upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Craig Hallum downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen set a $36.00 price target on FuelCell Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. FuelCell Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.38.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported ($3.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by ($1.92). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 53.97% and a negative net margin of 88.47%. The business had revenue of $17.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.44) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy Inc will post -8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,496 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 59,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,361,175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 510,542 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,803,502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 220,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

