Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 41,386 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 11.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 314,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 41,386 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $109,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 85.0% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1,270.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of ULTA traded up $9.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $344.42. The stock had a trading volume of 129,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,438. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1-year low of $224.43 and a 1-year high of $359.69.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $311.00 price target (up from $305.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Ulta Beauty to $318.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.48.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.97, for a total value of $241,450.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,776.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 9,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.89, for a total value of $3,257,764.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,564,610.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 426,250 shares of company stock valued at $143,394,373. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 41,386 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/16/frontier-capital-management-co-llc-sells-41386-shares-of-ulta-beauty-inc-ulta.html.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.