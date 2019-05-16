Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 98.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,581,550 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 785,293 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $20,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. UBS Group set a $14.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.01.

FCX traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.74. 6,284,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,935,961. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $18.38. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

