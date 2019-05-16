Fortescue Metals Group Limited (FMG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.60 Per Share

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Fortescue Metals Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.30.
ASX FMG opened at A$8.40 ($5.96) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Fortescue Metals Group has a 1-year low of A$3.52 ($2.49) and a 1-year high of A$8.24 ($5.84). The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion and a PE ratio of 31.11.
Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile
