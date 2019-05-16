Fortescue Metals Group Limited (FMG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.60 Per Share

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Fortescue Metals Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.30.

ASX FMG opened at A$8.40 ($5.96) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Fortescue Metals Group has a 1-year low of A$3.52 ($2.49) and a 1-year high of A$8.24 ($5.84). The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion and a PE ratio of 31.11.

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

