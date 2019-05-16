Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) Insider Acquires $50,069.76 in Stock

Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) insider Michael D. Clayman purchased 4,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $50,069.76. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 74,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,352.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

FLXN stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.16. 1,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,421. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Flexion Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $29.10. The firm has a market cap of $464.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.04. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 131.94% and a negative net margin of 549.07%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics Inc will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLXN. Zacks Investment Research raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Laidlaw set a $18.00 price target on Flexion Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLXN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 53,692.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,993 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,608 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 341.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,455 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 8,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

