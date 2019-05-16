Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. (PFD) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. (NYSE:PFD) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd during the 4th quarter worth $117,000.

PFD stock opened at $13.43 on Thursday. Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $14.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

