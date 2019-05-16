Flagstar Bancorp (FBC) Shares Down 8.1%

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.49 and last traded at $31.93. 1,353,394 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 280% from the average session volume of 356,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.74.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FBC. ValuEngine upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Raymond James set a $37.00 target price on Flagstar Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Flagstar Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Flagstar Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.21.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.30%.

Flagstar Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the savings and loans company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,960,886 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $130,967,000 after buying an additional 2,318,460 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,537,946 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $149,390,000 after buying an additional 79,891 shares during the period. Bayview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $39,306,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after buying an additional 247,309 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,378 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

