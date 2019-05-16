FirstCoin Price Up 24% This Week (FRST)

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. During the last seven days, FirstCoin has traded up 24% against the U.S. dollar. FirstCoin has a total market capitalization of $155,951.00 and $52.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FirstCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00056325 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00018637 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002700 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00182132 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00011502 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006824 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000761 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000076 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000208 BTC.

FirstCoin Coin Profile

FirstCoin (FRST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FirstCoin is firstcoinproject.com

FirstCoin Coin Trading

FirstCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FirstCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

