First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 181 Shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (WRB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRB opened at $61.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.78. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 52 week low of $45.91 and a 52 week high of $61.79.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 10.21%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.38.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

