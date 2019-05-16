First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Trims Position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXP)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown decreased its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 207,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 76,628 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth $698,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Voit & Company LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $14.99 on Thursday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $15.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

