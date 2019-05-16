First Mercantile Trust Co. Reduces Stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,170,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 495.0% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 640,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,694,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $14.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.24 million, a P/E ratio of 102.50 and a beta of 2.22. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $25.92.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $128.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.06 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTSI. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson set a $14.00 price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.57.

In related news, SVP Vivek Rajgarhia sold 3,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $70,884.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,345.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,492 shares of company stock valued at $118,302 over the last 90 days. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

