First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $426,000 Position in LKQ Co. (LKQ)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 26.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,335 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in LKQ by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Lunia Capital LP raised its position in LKQ by 2,163.3% in the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,297,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,298,000 after purchasing an additional 15,577,728 shares during the period. Courant Investment Management LLC raised its position in LKQ by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Courant Investment Management LLC now owns 329,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in LKQ by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 975,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,147,000 after purchasing an additional 247,407 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $27.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $22.74 and a one year high of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.36.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 6,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $189,569.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 241,563 shares in the company, valued at $6,674,385.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $31,588.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,923 shares in the company, valued at $388,869.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LKQ. BidaskClub raised shares of LKQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of LKQ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barrington Research set a $43.00 target price on shares of LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.20.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $426,000 Position in LKQ Co. (LKQ)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/16/first-mercantile-trust-co-has-426000-position-in-lkq-co-lkq.html.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.