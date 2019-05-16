First Community (FCCO) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Community Corp presently engages in no business other than owning and managing the First Community Bank. The bank is engaged in a general commercial and retail banking business, emphasizing the needs of small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, primarily in Richland and Lexington counties of South Carolina and the surrounding area. “

Get First Community alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Community from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,153. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The company has a market capitalization of $134.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.85.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). First Community had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Community will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCCO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in First Community by 514.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Community during the first quarter worth $72,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Community by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Community by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 12,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Community by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Community (FCCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.