First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,923 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYK. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

LBTYK stock opened at $24.28 on Thursday. Liberty Global PLC has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $29.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/16/first-allied-advisory-services-inc-increases-holdings-in-liberty-global-plc-lbtyk.html.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Featured Story: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.