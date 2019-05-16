Fire Lotto Price Hits $0.0127 (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. During the last week, Fire Lotto has traded 26.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fire Lotto token can currently be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, TOPBTC, YoBit and Livecoin. Fire Lotto has a market cap of $348,185.00 and $227,862.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00549633 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00029076 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006218 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000255 BTC.

HYPNOXYS (HYPX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002430 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Fire Lotto Token Profile

Fire Lotto is a token. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit, TOPBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

