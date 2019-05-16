Fiera Capital Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (FSZ)

Fiera Capital Corp (TSE:FSZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st.

Shares of FSZ stock opened at C$12.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -230.00. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of C$10.54 and a 1 year high of C$13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.23.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$156.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$145.70 million. Analysts forecast that Fiera Capital will post 1.37999995217822 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSZ. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Fiera Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.00.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

