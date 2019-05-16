Fiera Capital Corp (FSZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Fiera Capital Corp (TSE:FSZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st.

TSE FSZ opened at C$12.19 on Thursday. Fiera Capital has a twelve month low of C$10.54 and a twelve month high of C$13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.00.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$156.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$145.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiera Capital will post 1.37999995217822 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FSZ shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Fiera Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.00.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

