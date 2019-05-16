Favorable Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Restaurant Brands International (QSR) Share Price

News headlines about Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) have trended positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Restaurant Brands International earned a daily sentiment score of 2.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the restaurant operator an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Restaurant Brands International’s score:

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $66.76 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $68.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.05%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QSR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.90.

In other news, insider Alexandre Macedo bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,912,850.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 103,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,717,226.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 35,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $2,219,188.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 276,457 shares in the company, valued at $17,223,271.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

