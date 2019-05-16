Farmers National Bank Buys Shares of 6,148 Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 45,019,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,309,000 after purchasing an additional 362,347 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,151,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467,041 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,347,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,796 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,848,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,875 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,973,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,305 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAG. Bank of America set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $32.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.64.

In related news, Director Joie A. Gregor bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.99 per share, with a total value of $299,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 145,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,361,745.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 6,717 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $208,227.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,807. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $28.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $39.43.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.28%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

