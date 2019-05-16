F3Logic LLC Invests $805,000 in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) Stock

F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000.

NYSEARCA:IGSB opened at $52.78 on Thursday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.32 and a 12 month high of $52.91.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

