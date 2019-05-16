Express, Inc. (EXPR) Receives $6.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.40.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Express from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Express stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.34. 9,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,161. The stock has a market cap of $226.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.00. Express has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $11.69.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $628.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.63 million. Express had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 0.46%. Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Express will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Express by 36.6% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Express in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Express by 827.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Express in the first quarter worth about $69,000.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

