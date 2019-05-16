Express (EXPR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Express, Inc. is a specialty retailer of women’s and men’s apparel in the United States. The Company operates retail outlets in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers and street locations across the United States. It also sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com. Express targets women and men between 20 and 30 years of age. The Company offers its customers an edited assortment of apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of their lifestyles, including work, casual and going-out occasions. Express, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Express from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine cut Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Express from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Express from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Express presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.40.

Express stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.36. 14,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,161. The company has a market capitalization of $226.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.00. Express has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $11.69.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $628.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.63 million. Express had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 0.46%. Express’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Express will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Express during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Express by 204.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,245,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,781,000 after purchasing an additional 836,893 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Express during the third quarter worth $262,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Express by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 96,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Express by 4.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 148,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares during the last quarter.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

