Executive Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Executive Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 4,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 11,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised shares of NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.33.

NYSE:NEE opened at $194.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $93.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.28. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $155.06 and a fifty-two week high of $196.71.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.19. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 2,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.44, for a total value of $578,653.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,307.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.87, for a total transaction of $2,818,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 179,611 shares of company stock worth $34,252,510. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

