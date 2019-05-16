Everence Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Everence Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 55.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,430 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in Baxter International during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in Baxter International by 904.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.92, for a total transaction of $113,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,891.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $75,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,584.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,187 shares of company stock valued at $4,447,619. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cowen set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.69.

BAX stock opened at $75.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Baxter International Inc has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $82.25.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 24.92%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

