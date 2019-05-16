Essex Savings Bank Acquires New Position in Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ruggie Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 446 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 451 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Facebook from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Facebook from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Facebook from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.58.

NASDAQ FB opened at $186.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.38. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.02 and a twelve month high of $218.62. The firm has a market cap of $541.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.80). Facebook had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.02, for a total transaction of $121,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 101,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,396,099.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 294,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $52,435,089.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,496,562 shares of company stock worth $264,031,741. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

