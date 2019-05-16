eosDAC (EOSDAC) Price Up 12.7% This Week

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 16th. One eosDAC token can currently be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, Gate.io, OpenLedger DEX and Bitbns. During the last seven days, eosDAC has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. eosDAC has a market capitalization of $7.20 million and approximately $233,739.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About eosDAC

eosDAC (CRYPTO:EOSDAC) is a token. It launched on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io . eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac

eosDAC Token Trading

eosDAC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Gate.io, OpenLedger DEX, Bitbns, ZB.COM, DragonEX, Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosDAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

