Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. Takes $2.88 Million Position in XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)

Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. bought a new stake in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 53,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,000. XPO Logistics makes up 3.7% of Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,191,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,054,000 after buying an additional 344,178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,048,000 after purchasing an additional 32,012 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 489,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,911,000 after purchasing an additional 19,303 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,779,000 after purchasing an additional 519,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,997,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,255,640,000 after purchasing an additional 721,707 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

NYSE:XPO opened at $57.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.29. XPO Logistics Inc has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $116.27.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XPO shares. Loop Capital started coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine downgraded XPO Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down from $116.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/16/eos-focused-equity-management-l-p-takes-2-88-million-position-in-xpo-logistics-inc-xpo.html.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.