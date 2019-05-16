Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. Sells 25,654 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH)

Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. lessened its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 53.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,654 shares during the quarter. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts comprises approximately 1.5% of Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4,437.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,794,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,656 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WH stock opened at $54.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $43.03 and a twelve month high of $66.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.25.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

In related news, insider Nicola Rossi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $1,336,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,769,150. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Oppenheimer set a $69.00 target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $72.00 target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.88.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

