Enquest Plc (ENQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Enquest Plc (LON:ENQ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 21.75 ($0.28).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Enquest from GBX 37 ($0.48) to GBX 35 ($0.46) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Enquest in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Enquest from GBX 20 ($0.26) to GBX 22 ($0.29) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Enquest to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 15 ($0.20) in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Enquest in a research note on Thursday.

In other Enquest news, insider Amjad Bseisu purchased 2,321,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £417,916.26 ($546,081.62). Also, insider Helmut Langanger purchased 87,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £17,460.40 ($22,815.11). Insiders purchased 3,195,796 shares of company stock valued at $59,243,674 in the last ninety days.

Shares of Enquest stock opened at GBX 20.03 ($0.26) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.19. Enquest has a 52-week low of GBX 15.26 ($0.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 38.59 ($0.50). The company has a market capitalization of $318.90 million and a PE ratio of 1.98.

About Enquest

EnQuest PLC, an oil and gas development and production company, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom Continental Shelf and Malaysia. The company operates through North Sea and Malaysia segments. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, and Alma/Galia; and in the Kraken development, and a non-operated interest in the Alba producing oil field, as well as the PM8/Seligi production sharing contract and the Tanjong Baram risk services contract in Malaysia.

