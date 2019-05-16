Energy Recovery, Inc. (ERII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERII traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.89. 5,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,782. Energy Recovery has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $11.06. The stock has a market cap of $599.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 39.35% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $19.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Energy Recovery’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Emily Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,776 shares in the company, valued at $534,208. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nocair Bensalah sold 32,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $362,659.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 106,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 260,569 shares of company stock worth $2,324,101. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERII. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Energy Recovery by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Energy Recovery by 53,485.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Energy Recovery by 262.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. SEI Investments Co increased its holdings in Energy Recovery by 22.5% during the first quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 10,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Energy Recovery by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 15,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

