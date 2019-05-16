Enel S.p.A. (ENEL) Receives €5.85 Average PT from Analysts

Enel S.p.A. (BIT:ENEL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €5.85 ($6.80).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €6.10 ($7.09) price target on Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.35 ($7.38) price target on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.20 ($7.21) price target on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a €6.10 ($7.09) price target on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.50 ($6.40) price target on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Enel has a 52 week low of €4.16 ($4.84) and a 52 week high of €5.59 ($6.50).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

