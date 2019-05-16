Emphy (EPY) Price Reaches $0.0201 on Top Exchanges

Emphy (CURRENCY:EPY) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last seven days, Emphy has traded 47.7% higher against the dollar. One Emphy token can now be bought for $0.0201 or 0.00000257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Emphy has a market cap of $159,071.00 and approximately $1,036.00 worth of Emphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Emphy alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.78 or 0.01209706 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000748 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008104 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007535 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00075904 BTC.

About Emphy

Emphy is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 4th, 2015. Emphy’s total supply is 15,375,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,902,025 tokens. Emphy’s official website is emphy.io . Emphy’s official Twitter account is @EmphyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Emphy Token Trading

Emphy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.