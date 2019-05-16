Elastos Price Reaches $3.58 on Major Exchanges (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Elastos coin can now be bought for about $3.58 or 0.00046248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Bit-Z, BCEX and Kucoin. Elastos has a total market cap of $54.90 million and $7.69 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005144 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00331712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012994 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.84 or 0.00798810 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00149093 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004757 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos’ launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 34,455,009 coins and its circulating supply is 15,335,029 coins. The official website for Elastos is www.elastos.org . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Kucoin, Huobi, CoinEgg, LBank and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

