Einsteinium (EMC2) Trading 16.8% Higher Over Last Week

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001351 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Poloniex and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded up 16.8% against the dollar. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $23.45 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.26 or 0.01212754 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000759 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008099 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007548 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00076235 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 218,653,112 coins. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Einsteinium is emc2slack.herokuapp.com . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Einsteinium Coin Trading

Einsteinium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

