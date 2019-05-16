EI Group (EIG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

EI Group (LON:EIG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt raised EI Group to an “add” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 230 ($3.01) in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of EI Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EI Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on EI Group from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 223.33 ($2.92).

Shares of LON EIG opened at GBX 223.60 ($2.92) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.06. EI Group has a one year low of GBX 125.60 ($1.64) and a one year high of GBX 226.20 ($2.96). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21.

Ei Group plc operates leased and tenanted pubs in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Publican Partnerships, Commercial Properties, and Managed. The company engages in the rental of commercial properties, as well as financing and public houses management businesses. It is also involved in the sale of foods and drinks, as well as accommodation and gaming machines.

