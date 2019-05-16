Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Edgewell Personal Care Co. manufactures and markets personal care products. The company’s brand consists of Schick(R) and Wilkinson Sword(R) men’s and women’s shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge(R) and Skintimate(R) shave preparations; Playtex(R), Stayfree(R), Carefree(R) and o.b. (R) feminine care products; Banana Boat(R) and Hawaiian Tropic(R) sun care products; Playtex(R) infant feeding, Diaper Genie(R) and gloves; Wet Ones(R) moist wipes. Edgewell Personal Care Co., formerly known as Energizer Holdings, is based in St Louis, United States. “

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

EPC has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 8th. Barclays set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.91.

NYSE EPC opened at $33.81 on Monday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $32.02 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.66.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $546.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.55 per share, with a total value of $97,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,101.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R David Hoover bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.97 per share, with a total value of $494,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,385 shares in the company, valued at $441,303.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 43.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 48.1% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 135,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after buying an additional 43,992 shares in the last quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth about $4,393,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth about $1,355,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.