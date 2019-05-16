E. W. Scripps (SSP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several research analysts have commented on SSP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded E. W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of E. W. Scripps in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of E. W. Scripps in a report on Wednesday.

Get E. W. Scripps alerts:

Shares of SSP stock opened at $17.64 on Thursday. E. W. Scripps has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $23.41.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.81 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

In other news, insider Brian G. Lawlor sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mary Peirce acquired 9,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.59 per share, for a total transaction of $184,067.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 46,175 shares in the company, valued at $904,568.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,806 shares of company stock worth $345,847 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of E. W. Scripps by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,581,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,588,000 after purchasing an additional 65,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of E. W. Scripps by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 624,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,108,000 after purchasing an additional 59,859 shares during the period. Litespeed Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of E. W. Scripps by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Litespeed Management L.L.C. now owns 566,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 132,812 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of E. W. Scripps in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,476,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of E. W. Scripps by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

E. W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for E. W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E. W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.