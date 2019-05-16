E.On (EOAN) PT Set at €11.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EOAN. Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.80 ($12.56) price target on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €9.30 ($10.81) price target on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.50 ($13.37) price target on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oddo Bhf set a €10.70 ($12.44) price target on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.20 ($9.53) price target on E.On and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.29 ($11.97).

FRA:EOAN opened at €9.16 ($10.65) on Monday. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a one year high of €10.80 ($12.56).

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

