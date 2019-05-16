E.On (EOAN) PT Set at €11.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EOAN. Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.80 ($12.56) price target on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €9.30 ($10.81) price target on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.50 ($13.37) price target on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oddo Bhf set a €10.70 ($12.44) price target on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.20 ($9.53) price target on E.On and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.29 ($11.97).

FRA:EOAN opened at €9.16 ($10.65) on Monday. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a one year high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

