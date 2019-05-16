Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Barrick Gold Corp (ABX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,843,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 558,385 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $106,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,759,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,753,000 after purchasing an additional 8,709,003 shares during the last quarter.

TSE:ABX opened at C$16.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion and a PE ratio of -13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.73, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of C$12.54 and a twelve month high of C$19.49.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.59 billion. Analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.489999985831326 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.13%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABX shares. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. GMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$17.15 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

