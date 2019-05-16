Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in M&T Bank Co. (MTB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 746,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $106,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 59,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 17,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 132,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,970,000 after purchasing an additional 29,124 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 63,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $161.31 on Thursday. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $133.78 and a twelve month high of $185.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.05. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group set a $169.00 price target on M&T Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $217.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.25.

In related news, insider William J. Farrell II sold 1,476 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $250,078.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,588.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,638 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $278,509.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,435.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,221 shares of company stock worth $2,259,658 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

