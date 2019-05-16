Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 653,165 Shares of CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,560,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 653,165 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $102,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,289,833,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $638,351,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,114,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,863,000 after purchasing an additional 49,432 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,085,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,589,000 after purchasing an additional 105,070 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,796,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $47.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.71. CBRE Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, insider J. Christopher Kirk sold 17,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $904,487.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,655,244.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 6,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $331,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,864,454 shares of company stock worth $340,096,303. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Bank of America set a $54.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

