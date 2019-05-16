Dillard’s (DDS) Issues Earnings Results

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE DDS traded down $6.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.16. 27,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,973. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.90. Dillard’s has a 12 month low of $55.73 and a 12 month high of $98.75.

Get Dillard's alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.54%.

DDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Dillard’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush set a $65.00 price objective on Dillard’s and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $61.14.

In other news, VP Mike Litchford sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total transaction of $78,238.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,600.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/16/dillards-dds-issues-earnings-results.html.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.