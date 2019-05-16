Digirad (DRAD) vs. SpectraScience (SCIE) Financial Analysis

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) and SpectraScience (OTCMKTS:SCIE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Digirad and SpectraScience’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digirad $104.18 million 0.14 $740,000.00 N/A N/A SpectraScience N/A N/A -$4.46 million N/A N/A

Digirad has higher revenue and earnings than SpectraScience.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Digirad and SpectraScience, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digirad 0 0 0 0 N/A SpectraScience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.4% of Digirad shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of SpectraScience shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Digirad shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of SpectraScience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Digirad and SpectraScience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digirad -4.90% -9.16% -4.49% SpectraScience N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Digirad has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SpectraScience has a beta of 3.07, meaning that its share price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Digirad pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.1%. SpectraScience does not pay a dividend. Digirad has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Digirad beats SpectraScience on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digirad

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, and Diagnostic Imaging. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and licensing services. The Mobile Healthcare segment offers contract diagnostic imaging services, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging, positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to hospitals, integrated delivery networks, and federal institutions on a long-term contract basis, as well as provisional services to institutions that are in transition. The Diagnostic Imaging segment develops and sells gamma camera imaging systems, such as nuclear cardiac imaging systems and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals; and offers camera maintenance services. Digirad Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

About SpectraScience

SpectraScience, Inc. develops and markets a technology platform to instantly determine whether a tissue is normal, pre-cancerous, or cancerous without the need for a physical biopsy in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers WavSTAT3 optical biopsy system to determine whether a colon tissue is normal, pre-cancerous, or cancerous without physically removing tissue from the body; and WavSTAT4 optical biopsy system, a colon diagnostic product that operates by using UV laser light to optically illuminate and analyze tissue, enabling the physician to make an instant diagnosis during endoscopy when screening for cancer. The company also sells mobile consoles and disposable forceps. In addition, it engages in developing an esophageal diagnosis application for the detection of pre-cancerous and cancerous tissues in various tissues of the body. The company was formerly known as GV Medical, Inc. and changed its name to SpectraScience, Inc. in October 1992. SpectraScience, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in San Diego, California.

