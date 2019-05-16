Diageo plc (DEO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Investec cut shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Diageo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,939,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,532,000 after buying an additional 30,734 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Diageo by 3.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,095,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,279,000 after buying an additional 31,821 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 9.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 916,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,954,000 after buying an additional 82,270 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Diageo by 11.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 844,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,113,000 after buying an additional 85,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Diageo by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 692,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,378,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.80. 17,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,258. Diageo has a 1 year low of $131.43 and a 1 year high of $170.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

