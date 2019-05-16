Diageo plc (DEO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.00.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Investec cut shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Diageo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,939,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,532,000 after buying an additional 30,734 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Diageo by 3.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,095,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,279,000 after buying an additional 31,821 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 9.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 916,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,954,000 after buying an additional 82,270 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Diageo by 11.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 844,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,113,000 after buying an additional 85,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Diageo by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 692,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,378,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.
