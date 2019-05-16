DEW 1-Day Volume Tops $13.00 (DEW)

DEW (CURRENCY:DEW) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One DEW token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00002511 BTC on exchanges including BigONE and OTCBTC. DEW has a market cap of $20.62 million and $13.00 worth of DEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DEW has traded 32.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00330090 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012612 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.30 or 0.00832781 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00156227 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004837 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000099 BTC.

DEW Token Profile

DEW’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,244,553 tokens. The official website for DEW is www.dew.one . DEW’s official Twitter account is @DewFund and its Facebook page is accessible here

DEW Token Trading

DEW can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

