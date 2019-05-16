Deutsche Boerse (DB1) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DB1 has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €118.00 ($137.21) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €126.00 ($146.51) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Nord/LB set a €108.56 ($126.23) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €122.77 ($142.76).

DB1 stock opened at €121.40 ($141.16) on Monday. Deutsche Boerse has a 1-year low of €102.40 ($119.07) and a 1-year high of €122.10 ($141.98). The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion and a PE ratio of 26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.10, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

