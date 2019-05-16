Delek US (DK) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Delek US from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delek US from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Delek US from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Delek US in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Delek US in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.32.

NYSE DK opened at $35.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. Delek US has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $61.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.06. Delek US had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delek US will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

In other Delek US news, CFO Assi Ginzburg sold 10,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $408,118.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DK. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Delek US by 258.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

