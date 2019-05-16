Deere & Company (DE) Shares Bought by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 2.7% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $14,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Deere & Company by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 398,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,736,000 after buying an additional 116,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $147.11 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $169.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.22). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DE. UBS Group began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Macquarie began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $173.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. OTR Global raised Deere & Company to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.43.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

