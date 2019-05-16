DBS GRP HOLDING/S (DBSDY) to Issue $0.83 Variable Dividend

DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) declared a Variable dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.83 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBSDY opened at $77.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. DBS GRP HOLDING/S has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $88.22.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DBSDY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

About DBS GRP HOLDING/S

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

