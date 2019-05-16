D. R. Horton Inc (DHI) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,109 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in D. R. Horton by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,730,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,990,000 after buying an additional 77,640 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 36,817,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,552,959,000 after purchasing an additional 381,357 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $1,009,000. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 75,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.85. 97,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,945,153. D. R. Horton Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. D. R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush set a $41.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.36.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,833 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $73,429.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,410 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $57,062.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,060 shares in the company, valued at $285,718.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,666 shares of company stock worth $229,892 over the last quarter. 6.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

